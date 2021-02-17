Viral delivery man who cycled from Binondo to Cavite gets new bike

For his sheer patience and determination, a delivery man from Binondo was fittingly rewarded.
Jeffrey Jaskie Sioson is now a picture of a happy and contended person after receiving a brand new bicycle on Tuesday when his feat – travelling all the way to Bacoor, Cavite using a small bike – went viral on Facebook recently.
In its post, Tondo Cartel, a clothing line in Tondo, showed an obviously happy Sioson posing with a brand new bicycle, courtesy of the shop.
Since the posting of his story, the shop has been looking for Sioson, and good thing, it found a way to connect with the delivery man.
In a video it also posted, Sioson expressed gratitude to those who extended assistance to him through financial help. He was first reluctant to receive the money, but he was urged to take it so he can use it to buy protective gear when biking.
The shop also had this to say: “Tol…sipagan mo lang wag ka hihinto.. samahan mo ng dasal at pagmamahal sa kapwa panigurado may mararating ka.”
Michael Jamandre, the customer from Cavite, made the appreciation post for Sioson as he expressed wonderment when he found out after almost three hours of waiting that the delivery man was only using a small bike.
Jamandre was both amazed and shocked when he saw how small the bike that Sioson had used for the delivery and that he was only going to be paid P250 for the service.
What netizens found even more moving was when Sioson refused the P250 tip being offered by Jamandre.
He said he did it because he knew how tiring it was to travel on that bike all the way from Manila to Cavite.
He even had to force Sioson to take the tip but he returned P100 and said that he was already content with P150.
“Ang sabi lang ni kuya: naku boss ok lang un kasama sa trabaho namin un,” Jamandre said.
