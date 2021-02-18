James Yap gets huge surprise gifts from family in Italy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

James Yap gets surprise birthday gifts from son. (James Yap Instagram)







By CARLO ANOLIN





Long distance relationship? Rain or Shine star James Yap got no problems with that.



At least for his special day.



Yap took to Instagram his appreciation of his family back in Italy as he celebrated his 39th birthday here in the Philippines on Monday, Feb. 15.



“A sweet birthday surprise from my kids. Papa may be far away but I feel your love. Thanks Mic for sending this. Indeed a happy birthday for me,” wrote Yap, who left four-year-old son Michael James, two-year-old daughter Francesca Michelle, and partner Michela Cazzola in Italy after the holidays.



The Elasto Painters hotshot received two special cakes — the first one decorated in white and blue accompanied with a family stickman doodle drawn by his kids and the second topped with chips and chocolates and propped with a mini stuffed teddy bear and family photos.



Over the holidays, Yap reunited with his family at Milano Marittima in the province of Ravenna before returning to the Philippines in mid-January.



This wasn’t the first time that the seven-time PBA champion had been away from his family since sacrifices had to be made when the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble pushed through late last year. (Carlo Anolin) ###



—



SURPRISE – Rain or Shine star James Yap happily welcomes the surprise package from his family back in Italy on his 39th birthday on Monday, Feb. 15. (Photo from James Yap’s Instagram account)



IG embed link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLT8SD6gRFz/

comments