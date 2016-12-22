3rd daughter for Kobe

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, shared a first picture of their third daughter, Bianka, on Twitter on Wednesday.



‘‘@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!’’ Bryant tweeted on Wednesday, with a picture of the sleeping infant, born earlier this month, bundled in pink.

‘‘#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel.’’

Vanessa added, ‘‘Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!’’

Bianka is the couple’s third daughter, joining big sisters Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10, in the family.

Kobe Bryant retired at the end of last season after spending all 20 seasons of his career with the Lakers, winning five NBA titles with the club.

