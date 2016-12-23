Amit all out in 2017

Rubilen Amit eyes a better year ahead after falling short of her goals this year.

The 35-year-old former world 10-ball champion learned her lesson the hard way when she failed to win any titles over the last 12 months after making abrupt changes with her game strategy and equipment.



“I wanted to do better, since maganda yung pinakita ko nung 2015. But it was a wrong move on my part na bigla kong pinalitan yung game ko at equipment. Well, lesson learned,” said Amit.

Amit said she changed everything in late April and had a hard time adjusting. She suddenly couldn’t find her usual game and struggled with her tournaments.

She went back to her usual game and equipment in June, but right then, she has already lost her confidence.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games 9-ball gold medalist slowly rebuilt her confidence by finishing eighth in the CSBA 9-Ball event in Jiaxing, China early this year followed by a respectable 17th place finish at the World Women’s 9-Ball event in Chengdu, China – the same elite tournament where she won the silver medal in 2007.

“I believe I finished strongly naman this year despite my struggles. Nanggigil lang siguro ako to do better,” said Amit.

Next year, Amit just wants to concentrate on the process of improving her game rather than getting the results.

“Back to basics lang ako next year. The results will take care of itself namen,” said Amit, who eyes to compete in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

Related

comments