Huey hopes for best

Philippines’ No. 1 tennis player Treat Huey hopes to build up what he has achieved with doubles partner Max Mirnyi of Belarus after considering 2016 his best year in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour.

Though only partners since January, Huey and Mirnyi displayed quick on-court chemistry when they highlighted their debut season with a semifinal finish in Wimbledon in July and a quarters finish at the Australian Open in January.



Capping off the season was a stint at the ATP World Tour finals where only the Top 8 pairs in the world compete.

“Those were great achievements for us this year,” said Huey in an e-mail interview.

The goal, of course, doesn’t stop there. Next year, Huey and Mirnyi aim to eclipse their feats this year. Their preparations even started this year when Huey flew to Florida to join Mirnyi at the IMG Bolletieri Tennis Academy.

“We have gotten a lot of great workouts and tennis sessions here to get ready for 2017,” said Huey, who also won the ATP 500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel event in Acapulco, Mexico with Mirnyi.

Ranked No. 22 in the ATP doubles and No. 8 as a pair with Mirnyi, Huey said they will kick off their 2017 season by competing in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 2 to 14 before battling in the Australian Open on Jan. 16 to 29.

