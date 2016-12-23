NBA: Rockets dim Suns

PHOENIX (AP) – A night after their 10-game winning streak came to a halt with a two-point loss at home to San Antonio, the Houston Rockets looked ready to start a new run of victories.

The Rockets went from making 38 percent of their shots, including just 6 of 38 3-pointers, to a 53.5 field goal percentage and 18 made 3s on 38 attempts. It added up to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.



James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists as the Rockets earned their 11th victory in 12 games.

“It’s a good bounce-back win, back-to-back, and the guys showed some heart,’’ Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets’ bench, shooting 7 of 13 on 3s. Patrick Beverley finished with a season-high 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Harden’s biggest shot came with 4:19 left, a pull-up 3 for a 120-100 lead. He bent down and moved his arms in a swimming motion in celebration as he ran back to the bench.

“He just knows when to pick the spots and he knows what he has to do, and he controls the whole game,’’ D’Antoni said.

Devin Booker’s 28 points led the Suns, who have lost four in a row. T.J. Warren added 19 and Brandon Knight 17.

Gordon hit back-to-back 3s midway through the fourth quarter, the second one at the 6:39 mark for a 110-95 lead.

