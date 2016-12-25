Christmas is celebration of life, says Church leader

A Roman Catholic Church leader likened the celebration of Christmas to the celebration of the value of life.

Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on the Laity, said the celebration of Christmas “highlights the importance of life because this is the purpose of the Birth of Christ, that is, as an offering for the salvation of the human race.”



The prelate urged the faithful “to value life as it is God-given.”

“Christmas serves as a chance for us to repent for our sins and to shun the culture of killing which is not the solution to our problems,” Pabillo said.

“As we celebrate life, let us stand firm in protecting it. We are all sinners and Christ was born to save us, to give us a chance to repent. Let this serve as our guide. That first, let us not allow the belief that the culture of killing is the answer to our problems and second, let us pray for those who support this belief,” Pabillo stressed.

Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, called on the faithful “to offer the best for our country and for the Church.”

“Let us offer our support and services, not to steal; to collaborate, not to criticize or to divide; to build up one another, and not to inflict harm; and to promote and protect life, and not to patronize nor propagate death. This is the meaning of Christmas: We obey and we offer the best in us,” Santos said. (Christina I. Hermoso)

Related

comments