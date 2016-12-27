1,300 lose homes in Zamboanga fire

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A fire of undermined origin broke out in a slum area in Camino Nuevo C and Canelar on Christmas Day, destroying 246 houses and displacing 1,300 people.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Elmier Apolinario said it took firemen four hours to put out the fire at 11:30 p.m.



The fire spread rapidly because houses were made of light materials.

Apolinario estimated the damage to properties between P3 to 4 million.

An unnamed old man reportedly died of heart attack while three others were brought to the hospital for minor burns.

Four people were reported missing.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco rushed to the scene and served as incident commander. She immediately ordered the distribution of food and other immediate needs to the fire victims.

Apolinario said water tankers were provided yesterday by the Philippine National Red Cross and the ZCWD at the evacuation sites. (Nonoy Lacson)

