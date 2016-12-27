DOLE cites advocate groups

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) cited the role of its partner migrant advocate groups in providing assistance to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said groups like the pro-OFW organizations Migrante International, help the government to extend the limited reach of its offices abroad.



“This government acknowledges the great contribution and unwavering dedication of Migrante in ensuring that the fundamental rights of our overseas Filipino workers and their dignity are upheld. We therefore consider you as a partner of government in looking after the welfare of our modern day heroes while they sacrifice on foreign soil,” Bello said in his statement for the 20th anniversary of Migrante earlier this month.

Aside from relaying reports of abused OFWs abroad to local authorities, Migrante is also know for its vocal criticism against the government policy of allowing the “forced migration” of OFWs in other countries due to lack of local high-paying jobs.

Bello said this will no longer be the case under the current administration as it focuses on the retaining workers in the country by generating an attractive environment for business investors. (Samuel Medenilla)

