Orcollo, ibabandera ang Pinas sa torneo

Sasabak ang mga kinikilalalng Pinoy cue artirsts sa isasagawang pinakaunang World 8-Ball Series na itataguyod ni dating world champion Darren Appleton sa pakikipagtulungan sa World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA).

Ilulunsad ang torneo sa pagdaraos sa first leg ng serye sa Enero 14 hanggang 17 kasunod ang ikalawang leg sa Abril 4 hanggang 7 at ang third leg sa Hulyo 12 hanggang 15. Ang Ang mga leg winners ay awtomatikong papasok sa final leg na gaganapin sa Setyembre 27 hanggang Oktubre 1.



“The World Pool-Billiard Association is delighted to announce that a decision has been made to sanction the 2017 World 8-Ball Series that will be promoted and organized by leading professional player and former world champion, Darren Appleton,” sabi ni WPA President Ian Anderson.

“This is a great initiative shown by a leading player trying to promote the sport through some extra effort.

Promoting tournaments is often a thankless task, but Darren has been around long enough to be aware of this,” sabi naman ni Anderson.

“I’m confident that Darren will get tremendous support as his events have a great format and he is most highly respected by his peers. If having the WPA involved to help increase the appeal of these events, then we’re happy to do so,” sabi pa nito.

Pamumunuan ni dating world champion Dennis Orcollo ang kampanya ng Pilipinas matapos magwagi ng ilang titulo sa paborito nitong eight-ball event.

Matatandaang nagawang magkampeon ni Orcollo sa 2011 WPA World Eight-Ball Championship na ginanap sa Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Nakasungkit din ito ng ginto sa 2011 Southeast Asian Games sa Palembang, Indonesia habang nagkampeon ito sa 2015 US Open 8-Ball Championship sa Las Vegas.

Inaasahan din na sasabak ang iba pang Pilipingong tinanghal na din bilang 8-ball world champions na sina Ronnie Alcano na naghari noong 2007 edisyon at ang popular na si Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes noong 2004. Naghari din si Reyes noong 2000, 1996 at 1995 sa PBT World Eight-Ball Championship. (Angie Oredo)

