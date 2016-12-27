Retirement far from Marestella’s mind

Marestella Torres-Sunang is not yet retiring.

The country’s reigning long jump queen has bared her intentions to continue her career as she eyes to fancied international tournaments next year.

Sunang said she is gunning for the gold in the Asian Athletics Championships on July 1 to 4, 2017 in Ranchi, India as well as the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) on Aug. 19 to 31, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



“Sa ngayon, kaya pa naman ng katawan ko at nag-e-enjoy pa naman ako,” said the 35-year-old Sunang, a two-time Olympian and a multiple SEAG gold medalist.

Though she was in her twilight of her career especially after falling short of her campaign to make it to the finals of the 2016 Rio Olympics last August, Sunang said she still has what it takes to win gold medals for the country.

In fact, the Negros Oriental native is serious on living up to her name when the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association holds its annual National Open in March next year.

“Siyempre kailangan kong panindigan yung posisyon ko sa national team, kaya importante na maganda ang maipakita ko sa National Open,” said Sunang.

Though she admitted she is not as agile as before, Sunang said she could still give best results as she has become wiser in training.

She is still the current national record holder with 6.72 meters she posted at an Olympic qualifier in Kazakhstan last July – resetting her own record of 6.71m she made at the Indonesia SEAG in 2011.

“Para sa akin, ang magpapa-retire naman sa atleta, injury eh,” said Sunang.

Now a wife and a mother, Sunang said training has been different particularly in balancing her schedule and improving her techniques. She makes it to a point that she would not force her body too much.

“Katawan ko lang siguro ang magsasabi kung kaya ko pa o hindi, pero sa ngayon, maalaga naman ako sa sarili ko at ramdam ko naman na kaya ko pa talaga,” said Sunang.

