3 Chinese, 3 Pinoys in P3.6-B drug bust charged

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed criminal charges before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against three Chinese and three Filipinos who were arrested during an anti-illegal drugs operations in San Juan City where authorities seized some P3.6 billion worth of narcotics.



The NBI-Task Force Against Drugs (NBI-TFAID) filed the complaints against the six suspects for violating Section 5 (trading, delivery, and transportation of illegal drugs) in relation to Section 26 Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Chinese suspects – Shi Gui Xiong, 44; Che Wen De alias Jacky Tan, 44; and Wu Li Yong alias David Go, 44 – were also accused of manufacturing illegal drugs.

All six suspects were arrested by police and NBI agents during a raid last Friday on a San Juan City illegal drugs laboratory which yielded 500 kilograms or P3.6 billion worth of methampethamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

Go and the three Filipinos were arrested first at around 2 p.m. last Friday while aboard a yellow-green car outside a fast food restaurant in Greenhills.

Following their arrest, authorities swooped down on a house at the corner of Mangga and Infanta Streets in Barangay Little Baguio, San Juan City.

There, authorities discovered the drug lab where they arrested the two other suspects and seized the illegal drugs.

(JEFFREY G. DAMICOG)

Related

comments