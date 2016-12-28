Construction worker dies in Taguig fire

A construction worker died of suffocation and severe burns during a fire that broke out in a residential area in Taguig City Monday night, the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported.

BFP-Taguig Chief Inspector Severino Sevilla, head arson investigator, identified the fatality as Rodelio Zaldivia, 59, of Block 10, Lot 4, Park 8, Brgy. Tanyag, Taguig.



Sevilla said that Zaldivia was declared dead on arrival at South Super Highway Hospital due to suffocation and severe burns on the left portion of his face and body.

Initial investigation showed the fire broke out at 9:25 p.m. inside the room of Zaldivia who was sleeping then.

Neighbors noticed smoke billowing from Zaldivia’s house, prompting them to call barangay tanods and fire officials for help.

Zaldivia was taken out of the burning house by responding firemen just as the flames spread to another house also made of light materials. He, however, died upon reaching the hospital.

The blaze reached the first alarm and was declared out an hour later.

According to barangay chairman Joey Sucaldito, neighbors heard electric sparks before the fire incident.

(Martin A. Sadongdong)

Related

comments