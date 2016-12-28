Goodbye, Coach Bong

Adriano “Bong” Go, who coached numerous teams in almost every level including the professional ranks, passed away on Monday because of a stroke. He was 66.

His son, Louis, confirmed through his Facebook account the passing of the veteran coach who served mostly as assistant under some of the country’s best coaches, but also had stints as the head man in the PBA, MBA, PBL and the NCAA.



Prior to his passing, Go was a participant of some of the activities by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines.

An accountancy graduate at the Ateneo de Davao, Go worked as an assistant coach for the great Baby Dalupan when Ateneo won back-to-back NCAA titles in 1975 and 1976. He also served as one of the lieutenants during the PBA coaching stints of Yeng Guiao, Norman Black, Tommy Manotoc, Louie Alas, Bill Bayno and Jimmy Mariano.

In 1989, Go handled Great Taste for two PBA conferences before returning to the role of head coach in the pros 13 years later for the Davao Eagles of the now-defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association.

Go also coached Perpetual Help College in the NCAA from 1994 to 1996 before handling College of St. Benilde from the school’s maiden campaign in the same league in 1998 up until 1999.

His last major coaching stint came was with the Montana Pawnshop Jewels of the now-defunct Philippine Basketball League from 2003 to 2004.

