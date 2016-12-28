House to probe plot vs Duterte

A destabilization plot calculated at ensuring the downfall of the Duterte government and is allegedly being hatched by former United States Ambassador Philip Goldberg is being taken seriously by the House of Representatives which will conduct a congressional inquiry into its veracity.

Clearly disturbed by the allegations of US interventionists designs to the Philippines, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a key ally of the Duterte administration, vowed to get to the bottom of the destabilization reports that was carried by a national broadsheet yesterday.



Alvarez, who led the Lower House in honoring Goldberg with a congressional award before he left his post, appeared to be convinced there are bases to support the report which quoted “a highly placed source” as having furnished its publisher a “blueprint to undermine Duterte” allegedly authored by Goldberg.

“If true, this has serious consequences not only on our country’s political stability but also on the economic and social fabric of our nation. It would also have grave repercussions on our relationship with the United States,” Alvarez said, in a presss statement..

“In view of this serious allegation I am calling for a congressional investigation to find out if there is basis to this reported ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte,” he added.

In two radio interviews, Alvarez was apparently convinced there is truth to the newspaper report.

“Alam naman natin na ang gusto nilang umupo diyan ay iyong kanilang puppet, yung kaya nilang hawakan. At sumusunod kung ano ang gusto nila,” he pointed out.

He vowed to invite all persons mentioned in the report although he aired the Lower Chamber’s limitation in summoning non-citizens of the country.

“Kapat wala naman sa ating hurisdiksyon dahil iba yung nationality, wala tayong magagawa diyan ngunit pwede rin nating ipagbawal ang kanilang pagpasok dito sa ating bansa,” he said.

The House leader also agreed that the US may have been behind the ouster of former President Joseph Estrada who was accused and later found guilty of plunder.

Nevertheless, Alvarez said that if Americans indeed would actively engage in covert and overt actions to overthrow Duterte, this would be tantamount to subverting the will of the sovereign Filipino people unequivocally expressed in the resounding vote for Duterte in the May 2016 election. (BEN ROSARIO)

Related

comments