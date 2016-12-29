4 injured in explosion

Four people were injured after an unidentified man lobbed a grenade in front of a sari-sari store in Cagayan de Oro City Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman, identified the victims as Julius D. Javier, 30, store owner; Zaibe G. Villarin, 29; Ronald A. Fabrea Jr., 14; and Julbie Jane V. Javier.



Padilla said that based on reports they received, three unidentified men onboard a motorcycle stopped in front of Jul-Zar Store in Sitio Cabula, Barangay Lumbia at about 8 p.m.

One of them lobbed a grenade that exploded and injured the four victims who were standing in front of the store. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Recovered from the scene were hand grenade fragments and its safety lever.

Padilla said they are looking at the possibility that the incident could be old business grudge.

(Francis T. Wakefield)

