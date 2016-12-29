Metro Manila, ‘stray bullet’ hotspot

The Philippine National Police (PNP) considers Metro Manila as the hotspot in indiscriminate firing cases amid efforts to reduce the number of stray bullet injuries, and deaths.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, PNP chief, said this is based on the study and assessment of the Directorate for Operations on the past Holiday season.



“I have ordered the screening of all data and as of now, NCR (National Capital Region) is the hotspot. This is the place where a number of guns are being fired,” said dela Rosa.

A lot of stray bullet victims have been reported in Metro Manila, the most prominent was the case of then seven-year old Stephanie Nicole Ella who was hit in the head while watching fireworks display in Caloocan City. The case remains unsolved as of today.

This is the reason, according to dela Rosa, why he issued strict guidelines on police commanders especially in Metro Manila to prevent cases of stray bullet injuries and deaths.

The order directs precincts and station commanders to make sure that no stray bullet incidents would occur in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Once a stray bullet death is reported, the precinct or station commander is immediately relieved from his post.

The only way a precinct or station commander would be spared from relief is the arrest of the perpetrator within 24 hours. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

Related

comments