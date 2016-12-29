NBI secures Jaybee

New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmate and self-confessed drug trader Jaybee Sebastian has been placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to secure him from threats to his life.

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II confirmed that he gave the order to have Sebastian taken to the NBI headquarters in Manila Tuesday night.



“It was upon the request of his counsel and his wife,” disclosed Aguirre about the transfer.

On the other hand, the secretary declined to provide more details about the threats against Sebastian.

Aguirre assured that investigation is underway to determine who pose a threat against the high-profile inmate.

“I also ordered an investigation to identify those behind the threat to his life,” the secretary said.

Aguirre said that the transfer is only temporary considering that Sebastian has not been placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Sebastian was stabbed during a riot inside the NBP last September 28.

During the House of Representatives inquiry on the proliferation of illegal drugs at the NBP, Sebastian had testified last October 10 that he handed to Senator Leila de Lima a total of R8 million to fund her poll campaign. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

