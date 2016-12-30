Certain farm products can lead to obesity, heart attack

Learned this bit from Reuters: Food from subsidized commodities tied to heart attack, obesity.

The US government spends billions of dollars each year on subsidies to farmers, but consuming too much food made from those subsidized farm products can boost people’s risk for heart disease, researchers say.



The more people eat of foods made with subsidized commodities, the more likely they are to be obese, have abnormal cholesterol and high blood sugar, according to a report in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Government subsidies help keep the prices of agricultural products down, making them more affordable.

The subsidies allow American population adequate supply of food that is non-perishable, or storable. These include corn, wheat, rice.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The 1950s saw a time of “rebuilding and growth” as the Philippines rose from the damages of war. But remnants from the preceding decade of the 40s remained and were captured in Lamberto Avellana’s film “Anak Dalita” (The Ruins, 1956). The movie caught the stark tragedy of post-WWII survival set in Intramuros. It starred Rosa Rosal and Tony Santos.

Movie awards were introduced during the 1950s. The Manila Times Publishing Co. set up the Maria Clara Awards, the first ever film awards body.

In 1952, the FAMAS (Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences) replaced the Maria Clara.

Roberta (1951) of Sampaguita Pictures is proof of the drawing power of movies featuring weeping child stars. The drama film starring Tessie Agana helped rebuild Sampaguita Pictures following a fire that destroyed the studio.

