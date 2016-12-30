Fed good for up to 3-4 years

PERTH, Australia (AP) – Roger Federer says he hopes to play for at least another three or four years and that his “mind-set is for the long-term’’ in assessing his tennis future.



Federer, who has not played since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon in July, will make his tournament return in the Jan. 1-7 Hopman Cup team event at Perth, representing Switzerland with Belinda Bencic.

The 35-year-old Federer said Friday he’s not sure of the form he’ll produce upon his return, but that retirement isn’t part of his thought process.

