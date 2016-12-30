Fire hits ammo factory; 1 dead

A man died during a fire that broke out in an explosives and ammunition factory in Cubao, Quezon City, before noon yesterday.

Ruben Villaflor, 55, was discovered dead after firefighters contained the fire that struck the building of Creser Precision Systems, Inc. on Don Jose St., Barangay San Roque.



Senior Supt. Manuel Manuel, chief of the Quezon City Fire Department, said they found Villaflor’s burnt body at the door of the industrial building , Manuel said.

The fire marshal said the fire started in the machine area of the factory at around 11:33 a.m. An explosion was reportedly heard inside the building.

The fire reached the 5th alarm some 10 minutes later and was contained at around 12:09 p.m., Manuel said.

As they secure the compound, Manuel said they found in the establishment ammunition for M-16 rifles and mortars, and some high-powered explosives.

Officials declared the fire out at about 2 p.m.

Manuel said the building’s business and safety permits had already expired in 2014 and it was supposed to be closed.

“Villaflor’s co-worker told us the building is only being used now as a storage until they turn over the all the ammunitions to the Armed Forces,” he said.

He said they have yet to verify the employee’s claim and determine the cause of the incident.

The fire destroyed around P300,000 worth of property. (VANNE ELAINE P. TERRAZOLA)

