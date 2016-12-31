Digong to police: Arrest abusive taxi drivers

Amid mounting complaints from the riding public against abusive taxi drivers, President Duterte has ordered the police to arrest those who ask for exorbitant fare from their passengers.

The chief executive said this in an interview over government-run PTV4 late Thursday night.



According to Duterte, instead of filing their complaints with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the public should instead go to the police.

The LTFRB, he said, is not the proper agency to arrest as it does not have the personnel to enforce the rules.

“Go to the police. They’re (all) around Metro Manila. May communications ‘yan,” Duterte said, adding that all the police has to do is just flash the alarm.

“I am ordering the police to arrest them. For what? Estafa. It’s a crime, swindling,” he said.

The President likewise said that he would be requiring all taxis and even public utility jeepneys (PUJs) to have a large ID bearing the driver’s and taxi’s name and plate number displayed at the back of the driver’s seat.

Duterte acknowledged that drivers of public transport were one of the loudest voice that supported him during the presidential elections. And that he is also the reason why his administration is doing its best to get rid of criminality, particularly robbery/hold up.

However, he warned them against committing abuses.

“You will end up just like your victims… I’m not trying to scare you, I’m just trying to put sense into your head,” Duterte said.

He went on to say that there are fare rates prescribed by the government and if they are not happy with it, they can petition for an increase.

“But don’t do it on such a way na pababain niyo ang pasahero, tatakutin ninyo,” Duterte said. (ELENA L. ABEN)

