Duterte orders police to pin down Leyte bombers

CAMP RUPERTO KANGLEON, Palo, Leyte – President Duterte ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas to pursue their investigation that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the bombing incident that occured in Hilongos, Leyte that left 32 injured Wednesday night.



Duterte made his order to the PNP in Eastern Visayas through Chief Supt. Elmer C. Beltejar during the President’s visit at the Hilongos, Leyte Public Plaza where the bombing incident happened.

“Pursue/arrest the perpetrators, especially so it is connected with our campaign against illegal drugs. Let’s be vigilant because this is a hard war,” said Duterte.

Leyte police director Supt. Franco Simborio said it was the fourth match of a boxing event that was staged at the plaza that night when the IED exploded at around 9 p.m. in the crowded plaza that was packed with about 500 people and was just across the municipal hall and local police station.

Simborio believed that the bombing could be an act of retaliation from an arrested drug suspect.

(Nestor L. Abrematea)

