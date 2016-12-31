Re-introducing ‘Mang Kepweng’

WHO’S THAT MAN: But, who is Mang Kepweng?

What do young people of today, the so-called millennials, have anything to do with him?



Mang Kepweng was a fictional character of a man who had mysterious healing powers popularized sometime in the 70s by the late comedian Chiquito (Pangan).

“Mang Kepweng” was so successful at the box office that four installments of his screen adventures were made (1976, 1977, 1979, and 1981).

The series told the story of a famous folk healer (“albularyo”), his funny adventures and misadventures. He wore a hanky around his head as he flashed a toothy smile.

MANG KEPWENG REBOOT: This 2017, “Mang Kepweng” will have a major reboot with funnyman Vhong Navarro reprising the classic role. Produced by new film outfit Cineko Productions, the film is written by Volta de los Santos and directed by GB Sampedro.

This early, it is touted to be another landmark role for Vhong after Mr. Suave.

Giving strong support to Vhong in this comedy-fantasy are Jaclyn Jose, Pen Medina, Sunshine Cruz, James Blanco, Louise de los Reyes, Jackie Rice, Valeen Montenegro, Jhong Hilario, Juancho Triviño, and Kim Domingo.

Making guest appearances are Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Shalala, Ryan Bang, Ahron Villena, Helga Krapf, Odette Khan, and Luz Fernandez.

MYSTERIOUS HEALER: In the story, Vhong plays Kiefer, a normal guy who leads a quiet life until he goes through bizarre experiences. He starts seeing ghosts and evil spirits.

Because of these, his mother (Jaclyn) is forced to tell him the truth. That he is a son of the late traditional healer Mang Kepweng.

Determined to know more about his roots and how it is connected to the paranormal occurrences he experiences, he travels to the provinces where he meets his half-brother Zach (James), a successful doctor who cannot cure the mysterious illness of his wife (Sunshine).

Zach reveals that their late father left a scarf which has healing power when he wears it. Zach tried it in his desire to cure his wife but it didn’t work.

Turns out Kiefer is the chosen one who can heal with the magical scarf.

This signals a new road for Kiefer, this time as the new Mang Kepweng. (NESTOR CUARTERO)

