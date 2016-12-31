‘Shining names’ close to one’s heart and mind

CLOSE TO – Last Dec. 24, Highspeed named “shining names” in showbiz. This column continues naming more, this time close to one’s heart and mind.

No longer with us, but still treasured are Fernando Poe, Jr., Rudy Fernandez, Charito Solis, Nida Blanca, Douglas Quijano, Mar d’ Guzman Cruz, Emy Abuan.

Outside showbiz are dear Manchu and Remy, then with the staff of Beny Baluyot, the beautician to stars in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s.



Not to forget Bibsy Carballo.

More than colleagues in the writing profession, but dear friends:

Ricky Lo, Ethel Ramos, Aster Amoyo, Cris Belen, Nestor Cuartero, Mario Hernando, Baby Gil, Nora Calderon, Mario Bautista, Remy Umerez, Cris Almario D, Lolit Solis, Jojo Gabinete.

More than idolized movie stars, also good friends:

Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Richard Gomez, Bong Revilla, Jinggoy Estrada, President Joseph Estrada, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Joel Torre, Gina Alajar, John Regala, Melissa Mendez, Kristine Garcia, Aiko Melendez, Phillip Salvador, Ricky Davao.

Among producers:

Mother Lily Monteverde and daughter Roselle, Carlo J. Caparas and wife Donna Villa, Boss Vic del Rosario, Armida Siguion Reyna, William Lao, Baby R. Nebrida, Gil Portes, Dennis Evangelista.

•

‘DABARKADS’ – It started as supporters of then presidential candidate FPJ, who was cheated of victory. Eventually, the group became known as “Dabarkads.”

Aside from Susan, Ricky, and this columnist, the members are:

Sen. Grace Poe, Manay Ichu Maceda and sister Betchay, Dolor Guevarra and daughters JP and Anes, Shirley Kuan, Veanna Fores, Malou Choa-Fagar, June Rufino, Lawrence Tan, Danny Dolor, Eric Quizon, Gelo Jamias, Baby K. Jimenez, Pat P. Daza, Girlie Rodis.

•

MORE FRIENDS – In no particular order:

Carlitos and Bibeth Siguion Reyna, Tessie Villarama, Jun Nardo, Fernan de Guzman (Miss F), Jobert Sucaldito, Ambet Nabus, Norma Japitana, Romy Vitug, Sennedy Que, Joel Lamangan, Mel Chionglo, Ricky Calderon, Letty Celi, Nene Riego, Erlinda Rapadas, Virgie Balatico, Tony Tuviera, Tito and Helen Sotto, Chiz and Heart Escudero, Cristy Fermin, Chit Ramos, Len Llanes, Gorgy Rula, Lorna Tolentino, Lani Mercado, Alfred Vargas, Herbert Bautista, Pablo Tariman, Cesar Hernando, Tessa Castillo, Chuck Gomez.

Ramon Salvador, Eugene Asis, Ian Fariñas, Weng Agilada, Diego Cagahastian, Emma Guevarra, Thess Gubi, Angel Javier, Aaron Domingo, PEACHY GUIOGUIO, Charo Santos, Olive Lamasan, Rory Quintos, EJ Salut, Perci Intalan.

Will stop here, but surely I missed some names.

