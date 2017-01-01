Man drowns in water tank

A laborer met his untimely death days before the New Year when he drowned in a water tank in Quezon City, police reported yesterday.



Police identified the fatality as Allan Christopher Custodio, 29, a maintenance worker in a water treatment plant of a famous water services company on Ferna Road, Barangay Bahay Toro.

Investigation said Custodio around 2:50 p.m. December 29 was cleaning when he slipped and was plunged in one of the tanks.

His coworkers told police they tried to save Custodio by diving into the tank.

Report said authorities had to drain the whole tank to recover the body.

Custodio’s body, who did not sustain any external injuries, was brought to his family’s residence.

(Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments