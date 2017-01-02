  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Did you say you’re Usain Bolt?

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Manchester United’s in-house television channel received a shock when Usain Bolt called up to discuss Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.

    In the post-match phone-in , MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as a “Usain from Jamaica’’ but then added: “It’s not Usain Bolt is it?’’

    The six-time Olympic champion replied: “It is Usain Bolt’’.

    Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt delivered his post-match analysis.

    “They came through like the old Manchester United,’’ Bolt said. “They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.’’

    The Jamaican sprinter tweeted to confirm he was the caller and Henry replied : “Sorry Usain – we didn’t think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night!’’

