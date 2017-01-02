MMDA sets sights on Nazarene procession

With the holidays over, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is now setting its eyes to another huge event this month – the Black Nazarene procession in Manila City on January 9.



Bong Nebrija, MMDA supervising officer for operations, said agency workers are getting ready to help in traffic management, rescue operations and clean-up efforts in the annual Traslacion from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church.

“Plans have been laid out. We are involved in emergency preparation and rescue groups will provide assistance,” said Nebrija.

Ahead of the religious event, Nebrija said they will be busy clearing the procession’s route as many devotees who will join the procession walk barefoot as a sign of penance.

He said they have yet to release the final route of the procession but noted that additional personnel will be deployed on critical areas.

“The Public Safety Division will dispatch boats near the Jones Bridge, one of the areas where the procession will pass,” said Nebrija.

He said MMDA clearing groups will also start cleaning the procession route as devotee move towards the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene. (Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren)

Related

comments