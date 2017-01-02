Papa Jack quits Love Radio show

John Gemperle, more popularly known as Papa Jack, has left 90.7 Love Radio, ending a 12-year relationship that helped catapult the radio station on top of the ratings game.

Papa Jack made his last broadcast Dec. 16 in which he announced his departure. He did not cite the reason for his resignation.



He made a name for himself with his distinct, oftentimes blunt interaction with his callers who asked him for advice on love and career.

He became a regular fixture in night broadcasts and recently teamed up with fellow disc jockey Kara Karinyosa that gave birth to the tandem KarJack.

Karjack became an instant Internet sensation, drawing thousands of followers.

Papa Jack and Kara Karinyosa entertained their Friday listeners with their own cover of popular songs which they dubbed as “Haranights”. They also had their own radio skit labeled as “Karjackserye”.

Kara Karinyosa still has her own show in the afternoon.

