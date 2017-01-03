Black Nazarene live stream eyed

Officials of the Quiapo Church in Manila are mulling the possibility of live streaming the Black Nazarene procession via Facebook due to the big number of devotees expected to attend the annual event on Monday.

“We will try if we can FB live it. Even the replica procession and novena procession if possible,” Monsignor Hernando “Ding” Coronel, rector of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene of the Quiapo Church, said in a press briefing for Traslacion 2017 yesterday.



Coronel said they are thinking of using social media so that other devotees such as those abroad can still participate in the event.

“There is really that hunger and thirst from people to be part of this,” said Coronel.

He cited their nine-day “Simbang Gabi” (dawn masses) during Christmas which they also live streamed via the FB account of Quiapo Church as an example.

“Many participated in our Simbang Gabi masses…most of whom are Filipinos abroad,” said Coronel.

“In their comments they were sharing how they were touched by the Nazarene although they were miles away,” he added.

And because of the favors granted to them, Coronel said devotees are looking for ways on how they can participate in the event from wherever they are to give thanks to God.

The Quiapo rector said FB live is not only for those abroad but also for those because of some sickness or old age cannot be physically present in the event.

“We encourage those able to still attend. This is for those who are sick who want to participate but cannot do so,” Coronel said.

“We are giving them this opportunity because as I said many Filipinos want to be part of this even those abroad.” (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

Related

comments