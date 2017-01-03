Classes resume in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – The Department of Education (DepEd) has advised its office in Bicol to resume classes starting today despite the damage caused by typhoon Nina on several classrooms in this region.



DepEd Bicol spokesman Roy Bañas said the recent typhoon damaged at least P1.1 billion in infrastructure while around P34.8 million of furniture, learning materials and computer units ended up almost useless.

Bañas however assured all measures are being taken by the region’s DepEd officials with the support of parents, community and other volunteers and that fund assistance would come in two weeks time.

“Temporary Learning Spaces or Structures (TLS) will be constructed to address needs of classrooms and temporarily replace totally damaged and unusable classrooms,” said Bañas. (Nino Luces)

