Gordon urges SSS to grant promise

Sen. Richard J. Gordon yesterday called on the Social Security System not to renege on its promise to grant the P1,000 monthly pension hike for its members starting this month.

Gordon, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, said SSS pensioners must have their increase.



“They (SSS) must live up to the end of the bargain. They promised the P1,000,” said Gordon after President Duterte planned to defer the implementation of the SSS pension increase.

“We owe our private pensioners support and that’s in the Constitution,” he said.

The Senate passed a resolution before going on recess last December pushing the SSS to immediately grant half of the P2,000 proposed pension increase.

Gordon committee approved the SSS pension hike bill but it has yet to be approved by the Senate.

(Hannah L. Torregoza)

