Piñol to push for long term food security program

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol admitted here Thursday he wants to leave a legacy that would ensure the continuity of programs and projects in agriculture and fisheries so that whoever will be the next leaders, these programs and projects seeking to ensure food security will remain.



Speaking to agriculture and fishery officials during his visit to the National Integrated Fisheries Technology and Development Center (NIFTDC) here, Piñol said he is pushing for the putting up of a 10 to 20-year National Road Map in Agriculture and Fisheries which shall be put into the law and implemented by whoever will become presidents of the country.

The national road map, he said, will be drawn from the provincial road maps to be submitted by each governor of the country that whoever will be governor, the programs in agriculture and fisheries will be implemented in his or her province.

The sad thing is, whenever a new President comes, a new direction in agriculture and fisheries is set and the officials in agriculture and fisheries cannot say no, he said.

“But if we are able to put up a National Road Map in Agriculture and Fisheries that will span from 10 to 20 years, the programs we had in mind will continue,” he pointed out. (PIA)

