The first disciples

Gospel Reading: Jn 1:35-42

John was standing with two of his disciples, and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said, “Behold, the Lamb of God.” The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus. Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them, “What are you looking for?” They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher), “where are you staying?” He said to them, “Come, and you will see.” So they went and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day. It was about four in the afternoon. Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus. He first found his own brother Simon and told him, “We have found the Messiah,” which is translated Christ.



Then he brought him to Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, “You are Simon the son of John; you will be called Cephas,” which is translated Peter.

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR?

These are the first words of Jesus in John’s gospel. Jesus’ question is answered with another question, “Where are you staying?” The Greek word for “stay” (menō), as used in the gospel of John, means a permanent relationship of God, Jesus, and the Spirit with the believers. Jesus does not answer the question directly, but he invites them to come, “and you will see,” to be with him, so that they themselves can discover the answer. Discipleship is an active engagement with Jesus. The story is dominated by verbs: “follow, see, seek, stay, find.” These verbs emphasize that discipleship is active and involves interacting with Jesus. The decision to be a disciple is inseparable from the choice one makes about Jesus’ identity. One’s identity as a disciple is grounded on the identity of Jesus.

* * *

Find time to read and reflect on the daily Gospel and ask what God’s will is for you for the day.

* * *

SOURCE: “366 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

