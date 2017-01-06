Girl left overnight inside car, dies

An eight-year-old girl died after being left overnight inside a car in Tondo, Manila.

The body of Jana Jumaday, Grade 3 pupil of Benigno Aquino Elementary School, was found yesterday morning inside a Kia Picanto, a small compact car.



Her absence was only noticed in the morning after a night in a shopping mall in Pasay City.

Joan Papa, Jana’s guardian, asked her son regarding the victim’s whereabouts around 8 a.m. “She may be outside playing,” he said.

After failing to find Jana, Joan learned that they may have left Jana inside the car upon their return at 3 a.m.

Joan proceeded to the car, removed the cover and discovered the body which bore signs of suffocation.

During police investigation, Victor Papa, Joan’s husband, said he checked if they left anything or anyone inside the vehicle before he covered the car they borrowed from his brother.

The victim was left under the care of the Papa family after her mother abandoned her in Calbayog, Samar, according to SPO4 Glenzor Vallejo.

Victor, the car’s driver, was placed under the custody of the Manila Police District while a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide is being prepared against him. (Jaimie Rose Aberia)

