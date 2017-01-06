Lawyer suspended over FB posts

Malicious Facebook posts of a lawyer in 2009 caused him a one year suspension from the practice of law.

In a decision, the Supreme Court ruled that lawyer Roberto “Argee” C. Guevarra was guilty of violation of the rules of the Code of Professional Responsibility for his posts in Facebook that “publicly insulted and undermined the reputation” of Dr. Victoria “Vicki” Belo-Henares and the Belo Medical Group Inc.



A summary of the decision released yesterday by the SC Public Information Office stated that the High Court “rejected Guevarra’s argument that the subject remarks were written in the exercise of his freedom of speech and expression” and stressed that “the constitutional right of freedom of expression may not be availed of to broadcast lies or half-truths, insult others, destroy their name or reputation, or bring them into disrepute.”

Specifically, Guevarra was found guilty of violating Rules 7.03, 8.01, and 19.01 of the Code of Professional Responsibility in the decision written by Justice Estela M. Perlas Bernabe. (Rey G. Panaligan)

