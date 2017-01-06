Police set to identify Leyte blast suspects

CAMP RUPERTO KANGLEON, Palo, Leyte – The Philippine National Police in Eastern Visayas said yesterday they are now determining the identities of the suspects in the December 28 explosion in Hilongos, Leyte in which 32 persons were wounded.



Police Regional Office 8 acting Director Chief Supt. Elmer C. Beltejar said that based on initial investigation, three unidentified men were seen discreetly leaving the blast site at Plaza Rizal in Barangay Central Poblacion based on a review of the closed circuit television camera in the area.

“We already have a lead towards the solution of the incident but we cannot divulge information yet as it may compromise the ongoing investigation,” Special Investigation Task Group commander Senior Supt. Allan Cuevillas, Police Regional Deputy Director for Operations said.

Beltejar encouraged the public to immediately report any suspicious persons and items as well as help the police and other law enforcement agencies by providing relevant and timely information that will lead to the identification and eventual arrest of the suspects. (Nestor L. Abrematea)

Related

comments