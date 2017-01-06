Rough road for PH riders

The Philippine women’s cycling faces a tall order in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after the individual time trial event was scrapped in this edition’s calendar.

PH women’s team coach Cesar Lobramonte said it was a blow to their medal bid as it was the same event where Marella Salamat won the gold at the 2015 Singapore edition.



Salamat was also the lone medalist for the PH cycling team.

Despite the development, the women’s crew is still upbeat on its preparations with races lined up to them before the biennial meet.

The team has been invited compete in the Asian Cycling Championship on Feb. 24 to March 3, the nine-day BIWASE Cup on March 8 to 16 in Vietnam, the Princess Maha Chakron Sirindhorn Cup in April in Thailand, the Juanita Jelajah in Malaysia in May, and the Tour of Vietnam in July.

“Naka-focus naman kami sa road race at sa BMX kaya kumpiyansa naman kami sa target namin sa SEAG,” said Lobramonte.

Salamat, Avegail Rombaon, and Irish Wong currently spearhead the women’s team.

Lobramonte said they also seek to train in Pangasinan as its weather and road conditions are similar to the SEAG race route.

“Sa Malaysia kasi, flat, malakas ang hangin at ine-expect namin na mainit, kaya maganda yung Pangasinan para sa training.

