St. Benilde stuns Beda

St. Benilde bucked a sputtering start as it turned back San Beda, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19, yesterday to get back to second spot in the women’s section of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



Rachel Anne Austerio paced her team with 13 points while Jeanette Panaga, last year’s Finals MVP, Jan Arianne Daguil and Ranya Musa chipped in 11 hits apiece to help propel St. Benilde to its sixth victory against a defeat.

And another victory will ensure St. Benilde, which takes on Arellano U on Jan. 11 and unbeaten leader San Sebastian Jan. 25, at least a playoff for a slot in the Final Four while two would seal it an automatic berth there.

But San Beda appeared like it would defeat this same St. Benilde squad it beat in the Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference a year ago after the former dominated the latter in the first set.

But St. Benilde turned the tables on San Beda and played more aggressive from there to preserve the win.

“We were more concerned on what San Beda is going to do than we are should do that really slowed us down in the first set. Good thing we changed our attitude and played more aggressive,” said Carino.

The Red Spikers skidded to 5-3 and out of the magic four and on the brink of elimination.

