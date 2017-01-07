DPWH Quezon office cited

Mayors in the second district of Quezon have cited the Department of Public Works and Highways Quezon 2nd District Engineering Office led by District Engineer Nestor Cleofas and Assistant District Engineer Chimby Imbal for the fast implementation of infrastructure projects.



Engineer Johnny Panganiban of the construction section said the fast implementation of projects is in compliance with the orders of DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar.

Meanwhile, Quezon Rep. Vicente Alcala and Lucena City Mayor Dondon Alcala cited Engineer Lucila Clamor of Clamor Construction for undertaking a road widening project in Lucena.

