‘Oro’ producers banned from 2017 Metro filmfest

After losing the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award, Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Oro” received another sanction over the controversial scene that depicted the killing of a dog.



The MMFF Executive Committee has suspended producers of the movie from this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson and MMFF committee member Liza Diño Seguerra said the penalty was imposed after the MMFF inquiry found out that a real dog was harmed and killed during the filming of the movie.

“The dog we have seen alive was the same dog killed in the film. We have proven and there was an admission,” Seguerra said. (Anna Liza V. Alavaren)

