Palace respects Vitriolo dismissal

An official of the Commission on Higher Education dismissed by the Ombudsman must now take steps to clear his name from allegations of grave misconduct and neglect of duty, a Palace official said yesterday.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said they respect the decision of the Ombudsman ordering the dismissal of CHED Executive Director Julito Vitriolo.

Vitriolo was recently found guilty of failure to stop the alleged diploma mill operations of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. He supposedly allowed the PLM to issue diplomas despite the suspension of an education program.

“We recognize and respect the independence of the Ombudsman. It has a constitutional duty to fulfill,” Andanar said in a statemnet.

“We expect that Mr. Vitriolo and his legal representation would take the appropriate action to clear his name,” he added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments