PNP vows justice for Emilyn

A Philippine National Police (PNP) official yesterday vowed to bring justice to stray bullet victim Emilyn V. Calano.

Emilyn, 15, went into a coma before he she died on January 4 due to a bullet that pierced her head just minutes before the New Year in Malabon City.



PNP Explosives Management Division Chief Conrado Gongon said the police filed a homicide case against Renato “Toti” Sy who allegedly fired the gun that killed the girl.

“Sa ngayon nagkaroon po ng amendment (sa kaso) dahil doon sa resulta ng kanyang pagkamatay. From frustrated homicide, ngayon po ay homicide na po,” Gongon said, adding that the autopsy result of the victim has yet to be disclosed.

Though Emilyn’s death saddened many, the PNP official said that the number of stray bullet cases in the country is actually lower this year.

“Nabawasan po ang insidente involving stray bullet, from 38, kasama na po dito ang ating naging biktima na si Ms. [Emilyn] Villanueva [Calano], ayroon po tayong labindalawang stray bullet po na nai-report. Ang figure po ay mula December 16 hanggang kahapon [Thursday] po ng alas singko ng hapon,” Gongon said in a press conference at the Department of Health building in Manila yesterday.

Gongon attributed the decrease to the “special deployment” of policemen.

“Nagkaroon po ng special deployment ang ating kapulisan. Lahat po ng nakabakasyon, naka-leave, pinag-out po lahat upang magprovide ng police assistance sa kani-kanilang police stations,” he said. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

