Procession of Black Nazarene replicas today

Thousands of devotees of the revered Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno from different parts of the country are expected to join the annual procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene at 2 p.m. today through the streets of Quiapo, Manila as a prelude to the 410th grand Traslacion procession on Monday.



Throngs of devotees have been converging at the Quiapo Church or the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene since December 31 for the annual parish thanksgiving mass and procession as well as to attend the novena masses at 6 p.m. which will be celebrated until tomorrow.

This afternoon’s procession of the replicas of the Nazareno “will showcase not only centuries-old personal collections of sacred images that have been passed on from generations of devotees but the Filipinos’ unwavering faith, trust, and devotion to the Black Nazarene,” organizers said.

Tomorrow, devotees will gather at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park in Manila where the Black Nazarene will be brought for an overnight vigil and a series of activities that start at 5 p.m. before the early morning mass and grand procession that will bring the image back to the Quiapo Church on Monday. (Christina I. Hermoso)

