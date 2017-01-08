Pia advises Maxine on how to win Miss U

Maxine Medina, the country’s bet to the 2016 Miss Universe pageant in Manila on January 30, said that reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is also giving her tips ro prepare for the most prestigious beauty pageant.

“She’s telling me to be calm. be yourself. Malapit na, ready ka na ba?” said Medina, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN last Friday night.

Medina, 26, said that she is 100 percent ready for the beauty contest which will be held in Manila for the third time.



“I am very ready. I’m very excited since malapit na sya, January 30,” she said.

Asked from a scale of 1 to 10 on how prepared she is, Medina answered: “10!”

Medina admitted feeling the pressure as the coronation approaches since the contest will be held in the country and the reigning title holder is from the Philippines.

“We become what we think. And the pressure is always there. We all know about it. Ako kasi naniniwala ako sa sarili ko ngayon like konti na lang maniniwala na talaga ako sa destiny,” the beauty queen from Quezon City said.

Medina also said that she has prepared for question-and-answer portion which others perceived as he weakness as a beauty queen.

“Of course, I’m doing something about it. Ever since I know my weaknesses and now I’ve been working hard for it. Now I’m ready, I’m getting better,” she said.

Medina added: “You have to believe in me. Sana po ay suportahan n’yo ako in this upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Excited na po talaga ako.”

A total of 85 contestants are competing at the 65th Miss Universe pageant. They are expected to arrive starting Jan. 12.

Charity events

• Days before her reign ends, Wurtzbach helped the Miss Universe Organization by working for several causes.

She served meals with God’s Love We Deliver and visited sick children in hospitals with Project Sunshine.

Wurtzbach raised funds for Smile Train since very early in her reign. “As Miss Universe, I look forward to lending my voice and a helping hand to continue to raise awareness for children born with cleft lip and palate in the developing world, including my home country, the Philippines.”

Wurtzbach has also been at the forefront of HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention through her work throughout the world this year.

She regularly worked with GMHC in New York, the Latino Commission on AIDS and AMFAR.

The Filipino-German beauty queen attended several sessions at the 2016 United Nations High-Level Meeting on Ending AIDS, and learned about steps that she could take in her role to help end the disease.

While there, Wurtzbach met the executive director of the UNAIDS Michel Sidibe, and remarked about how humbled she was to be congratulated by the undersecretary for her work to bring awareness of the epidemic to the Philippines.

Wurtzbach was also named an ambassador for National Women’s Health Week with other powerful women like Shonda Rhimes, Soledad O’Brien and Padma Lakshimi.

She spoke on behalf of the importance of healthy living. “Nothing is more attractive than a woman who knows how to take care of herself in all aspects of her life, especially her health.”

Wurtzbach travelled to Ecuador to work to raise funds and visit with those who had been displaced. “I feel that this moment is very close to my heart because we in the Philippines also suffered calamities.”

