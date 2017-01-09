‘Auring’ threatens Visayas, Mindanao

More areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under Signal No. 1 as tropical depression “Auring” moves closer to the country.



Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather forecaster Chris Perez said Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Guimaras, southern part of Iloilo, southern part of Antique, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Island, Dinagat province, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Davao del Norte, northern part of Davao Oriental, northern part of Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, northern part of Lanao del Sur, and Compostela Valley.

Auring continues to move west-northwest at a relatively slow pace of seven kilometers per hour. If it maintains its track, the tropical cyclone will likely make landfall over Surigao del Norte or Surigao del Sur between last night or early this morning.

As of 11 a.m. yesterday, Perez said Auring remains off the coast of Mindanao or about 75 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Within 24 hours, Auring will already be over the landmass of Northern Mindanao, Perez said. (Ellalyn B. de Vera)

