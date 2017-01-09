Suspect in rape-slay of teen student nabbed

INDANG, Cavite – Police are set to file a murder case against the suspect in the brutal slaying of a teenage university student whose mutilated body was discovered stuffed inside a sack placed in a carton Friday morning in Trece Martirez.



22-year-old Alvin delos Angeles was arrested by authorities Saturday inside his boarding house in Indang and later confessed to killing 17-year-old Dasmariñas resident Mitzi Joy Balunsay, a tourism student of Cavite State University (CAVSU)-Indang.

A sophomore student also of CAVSU-Indang where he is taking up food technology, delos Angeles claims to be the ex-boyfriend of Balunsay and that the suspect wanted to save his relationship with the victim which lasted for about four months.

Citing delos Angeles’ testimony, officer on case SPO1 Joselito Alegre Amparo said the suspect ended up arguing with Balunsay that eventually led to delos Angeles strangling the victim with a cord.

Delos Angeles then reportedly chopped the body of Balunsay with a knife then left her mutilated remains along a sidewalk in a subdivision.

The mobile phone of Balunsay was recovered inside the house of delos Angeles during the arrest.

Amparo meanwhile said there are signs that the victim may have been sexually abused and that they are still waiting for the autopsy report before they formally file either murder or rape with homicide charges.

De los Delos Angeles, though remorseful for what he did to Balunsay, denied he raped the victim who was his theater orgmate. (ANTHONY GIRON)

