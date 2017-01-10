1,000 devotees get medical aid

More than 1,000 devotees received medical assistance from the Philippine Red Cross during the “Traslacion” or Feast of the Black Nazarene yesterday.

According to the PRC Black Nazarene Operations, 1,048 patients were assisted as of 3 p.m. The station with the most number of cases was the Liwasang Bonifacio beside the Manila City Hall.



Three hundred thirty nine suffered from minor injuries such as toothache, dizziness, wound, stiff neck, allergies, bruises, and abrasion; 690 had their blood pressure taken; seven were transported due to abdominal pain, hypertension, avulsion, fracture, and unconsciousness; while nine had welfare assistance.

Only one major case was recorded, that of a pregnant woman, who suffered a headache and dizziness during the procession. She was immediately brought to a hospital and she and her baby are safe.

The PRC had set up first aid stations and welfare desks throughout the path of the Black Nazarene procession and treated minor and major injuries and provided tracing and restoring family links and psychosocial support.

It also conducted foot patrol, ambulance assistance and patient transport, and water rescue for devotees.

(Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce and Jenny F. Manongdo)

