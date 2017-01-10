Jolie, Pitt to use private judge in divorce: Media

Actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and powerful couples, will use a private judge to keep their divorce out of the view of the public, the couple said in a statement to CNN on Monday.



Jolie and Pitt reached an agreement to keep all divorce documents and proceedings under seal in order to “preserve the privacy rights of their children and family,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Attorneys for Jolie and Pitt were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

The Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce in September in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, court documents showed. The split came suddenly, following an incident on a private plane in which Pitt was reported to have lost his temper in front of one or more of their six children. (Reuters)

