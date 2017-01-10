San Beda, Lyceum tangle

- Home
Games Today
(Rizal Football Field)
8 a.m. – San Beda vs Letran (jrs)
10 a.m. – Benilde vs Arellano (jrs)
12 nn. – San Beda vs LPU (srs)
2 p.m. – Benilde vs Arellano (srs)
St. Benilde, Arellano U face off in the other semis pairing.
San Beda seeks to duplicate its undefeated first round performance as it clashes with Lyceum of the Phl U in today’s start of the Final Four of the 92nd NCAA football tournament at the Rizal Football Field.
The Red Booters clinched the first round pennant via a six-match sweep it capped with a 6-0 bashing of the Arellano U Chiefs, the defending champions, on Dec. 12 last year and will clinch the title outright if they could top the single-robin format Final Four.
They face off with the Pirates, which finished tied with the Perpetual Help Altas at No. 4 with six match points apiece but ended up clinching the fourth and last berth via better goal differential, 0 to -9.
Interestingly, San Beda, which is eyeing a league-best 22nd seniors title, had a hard time beating LPU, 3-0, in their first meeting on Dec. 8.
“We should be physically and mentally prepared because the it gets tougher from here on,” said San Beda coach Michael Pediamonte in Filipino. “We also can’t underestimate any team.”
No. 2 St. Benilde and No. 3 Arellano U clash in the other match set at 2 p.m., which will precede the 12 noon showdown between San Beda and LPU.
If San Beda goes on to rule the second round, it will go on to claim the championship.
Otherwise, it will play the second round winner in a one-game title contest.
San Beda’s junior counterparts, likewise seeks to top the second round as it tackles No. 4 Letran at 8 a.m. while No. 2 St. Benilde, the defending champion, faces off with No. 3 Arellano U at 10 a.m.
The Cubs clinched the first round pennant by finishing with 16 match points on five triumphs and a draw.